The Dandy Lion Cafe
We believe in the power of connection. From the distributors we use for our coffee and ingredients, to the folks we employ to help us be our very best, the Dandy Lion Cafe knows that without support there is no success. With this in mind, we look forward to hosting you and providing a unique and welcoming space for you to experience.
102 S Main St.
Location
102 S Main St.
Ashland MO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
Thank you for choosing Jose Jalapenos "A taste of Mexico the whole family can enjoy!"
The Burg
Come in and enjoy!
Cooper's Landing
Missouri River, Katy Trail, Good Beer, & Great People!
The Grind Coffee House
Come in and enjoy!