Go
Toast

The Dandy Lion Cafe

We believe in the power of connection. From the distributors we use for our coffee and ingredients, to the folks we employ to help us be our very best, the Dandy Lion Cafe knows that without support there is no success. With this in mind, we look forward to hosting you and providing a unique and welcoming space for you to experience.

102 S Main St.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

102 S Main St.

Ashland MO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Jose Jalapenos "A taste of Mexico the whole family can enjoy!"

The Burg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cooper's Landing

No reviews yet

Missouri River, Katy Trail, Good Beer, & Great People!

The Grind Coffee House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston