The Deck PC

Drafts & Daqs

107 West Scenic Drive

Popular Items

Beef Street Taco$5.00
Seasoned Ground Beef, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Crawfish Taco$9.00
Sauteed Shrimp and Crawfish, Roasted Garlic, Fire Roasted Corn, Spinach, Chipotle Ranch, Bang Bang Sauce, Lime Juice
Chicken Quesadilla$9.00
Pulled Chicken, House Blend of Shredded Cheese, Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
Chorizo Queso Dip$9.00
Medium Spiced Chorizo Sausage, Pico de Gallo, Queso Cheese, Served with Corn Tortilla Chips
Steak Street Taco$7.00
Marinated Steak Tips, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Three Cheese Quesadilla$6.00
House Blend of Shredded Cheese, Queso Fresco, Served with Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo
Carnitas Street Taco$6.00
Braised Slow Cooked Pork Shoulder, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Chicken Street Taco$5.00
Pulled Chicken, Diced Onions, Queso Fresco, Garlic Aioli, Cilantro
Veggie Taco$6.00
Black Bean Puree and Shredded Cheese sandwiched between a Flour & Crunchy Shell, with Spinach, Fire Roasted Corn, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Chipotle Ranch
House Chips & Dips
House Made Corn Tortilla Chips with Dip Selection
Location

107 West Scenic Drive

Pass Christian MS

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants

Shaggy's

Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

Bacchus On The Beach

Your food & receipt will be waiting for you at the table set up in front of our main entrance. You can walk or drive up to the table. See you soon!

Whiskey Prime

An Upscale Steakhouse in the Heart of Pass Christian

Shaggy's Events

Offsite events.

