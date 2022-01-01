Go
The Deli Rescue Food Truck

The Deli Rescue Team is dedicated to serving the best deli sandwiches in the Connecticut area! We are a veteran, minority and woman owned business with over 50 years of combined restaurant and hospitality experience. We can provide services by way of on-site catering with staff, drop and go, and food truck services. If there is something you do not see on our menus, please contact us and get in touch with our highly skilled Head Chef/Co-Owner, Christopher Crotti, and he will help guide you through our catering process. We do offer per person packages and can also customize a menu to your wants and needs.
Semper Fidelis!

969 Elm St 1st Floor

Popular Items

Saving Grace$11.00
Shaved steak, pickled red onion, homemade cilantro chimichurri and topped with Spanish cotija cheese
CODE: Green (Veg)$7.00
Hummus spread, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots, drizzled with Italian herbs oil (Sales Tax Included)
Served on a wheat spinach wrap
Potato Salad$4.00
Dirty Chips$3.00
Cardiac Arrest$11.00
Shaved steak piled high with oven roasted peppers, onions and smothered with our homemade beer cheese (Sales Tax Included)
Served on a grinder
Cut-Let Unit$10.00
Fried chicken cutlet, applewood smoked bacon, melted sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, house-made spicy mayo served on freshly baked hard roll. (Sales Tax Included)
C.P.R.$11.00
Grilled Cheese$4.00
Traditional grilled cheese with the option of American, provolone, and sharp cheddar cheese
Pickle$0.50
The G.A.L$15.00
Thinly sliced rare roast beef, caramelized onions, mozzarella, homemade gravy served on your choice of freshly baked grinder or hard roll. (Sales Tax Included)
Location

New Haven CT

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

