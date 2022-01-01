Go
Toast

The Den Smokehouse & Brewery

Avoid long lines order here and pick up your order when its ready.

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

651 S. Madera Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (108 reviews)

Popular Items

Loaded Fries$11.50
French Fries loaded with your choice of meat, shredded cheese and drizzled with chipotle sauce with onion, wax peppers and pickles.
Ketchup
Mac N Cheese$5.69
Lion Burger$11.00
The basic "everything" burger. Comes with a toasted oil-top bun, 7 oz burger patty, ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion.
🌮Taco🌮$3.50
Choice of meat on corn tortillas topped with onion, romaine lettuce and chipotle sauce.
Optionally make them cheezy or keto style.
Ranch$0.25
BBQ$0.25
Chipotle$0.25
Tri Tip Sandwich$15.50
Fries$4.35
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

651 S. Madera Ave

Kerman CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0289

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Pieology 6015

No reviews yet

Come In and Enjoy

PressBox Sports Grill

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston