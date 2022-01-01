The Depeaux
Beer & Wings
269 E Railroad Ave. BLDG A
Location
269 E Railroad Ave. BLDG A
Independence LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Fiery Crab Express - Hammond
The very first Fiery Crab Seafood Restaurant and Bar was established in Lafayette, Louisiana. The concept of Fiery Crab is to serve the freshest seafood Louisiana has to offer and combine it with bold Cajun Spices.
Each bag of seafood is served “piping hot”, Tossed in one of the Fiery Crab Signature Butter sauces of our guests choice. Our seafood is boiled in the traditional Louisiana Crab Boil style then tossed in buttery garlic finger licking sauce. You receive your seafood in a Boil Bag, keeping your food hot and guaranteeing a treat that will have your tastebuds wanting and craving more. When dining with us, be ready to “get down and messy” with all of the deliciousness. We do provide a wonderful experience with providing utensils, Bibs, Gloves, Hand Wipes etc.
Splitaburger
Come in and enjoy!
Si Senor Taqueria - Hammond
Come in and enjoy!
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
Everything we do at Izzo’s Illegal Burrito is focused on one simple goal: Rolling You a Better Burrito®. Our concept was founded on a few basic principles, ones that we still uphold everyday: Serving only the highest quality food with generous portions, offering fast and friendly service, providing a great value in a fun and comfortable atmosphere, and actively giving back to our community. We hope you will visit us soon for a fun and delicious experience!