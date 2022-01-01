Go
Toast

The DiPPER

Crafted with Prime fire roasted beef, cooked to medium rare perfection, thinly sliced, and piled high into a warm, crispy, fresh-baked rolled slathered with garlic butter.
ALWAYS sliced to order. ALWAYS served Au Jus (that's "with juice" in French).

1500 Northwest Boulevard Suite 100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kids Meal - Grilled Cheese$6.00
Served with fries and a fountain drink.
Coleslaw$3.50
Creamy, slightly sweet, and tangy. Made in house daily.
Little DiPPER$11.00
4-inch Round and a cup of jus
Fountain Drink$2.75
We proudly offer Coca Cola products.
Big DiPPER$14.00
6-inch Hoagie and a cup of jus
Dragon Tails$9.00
Large, whole Jalapeno Peppers stuffed with Pepper Jack Cheese, double wrapped with bacon, chargrilled.
Drizzled with Avocado and Chipotle Cremas.
Onion Rings$6.00
Beer battered.
French Fries$3.75
Straight cut and seasoned.
Horseradish
Kids Meal - Tiny DiPPER$7.00
Served with fries and a fountain drink.
See full menu

Location

1500 Northwest Boulevard Suite 100

Coeur D Alene ID

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Azteca - Coeur d'Alene

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillery

No reviews yet

Bardenay is a term used loosely by sailors in place of the word cocktail. Even though our name means 'cocktail,' our commitment to your satisfaction doesn't stop at the bar. This commitment makes Bardenay the perfect place to meet friends or colleagues for drinks and appetizers or stop in for lunch or dinner and enjoy our casual northwestern style cuisine.

The Garnet Café 4.0

No reviews yet

Classic and not-so-classic breakfast and lunch.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston