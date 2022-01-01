Go
The Dirty Byrd

Colorado Springs' FIRST Wing & Whiskey Bar! Scratch made food, cold drinks and Dirty Vibes!

24 E Kiowa St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Wings (20)$29.99
Choose up to 2 flavors & 2 dressings
Wings (9)$13.99
Choose 1 flavor & 1 dressing
Side Mac$5.00
House-made Cheese Sauce | Rooster Comb Pasta
Wings (12)$17.99
Choose up to 2 flavors & 1 dressing
Wings (6)$10.99
Choose 1 flavor & 1 dressing
Boneless Tenders$10.00
1/2 Pound | 1 flavor & 1 dressing
Fries$5.00
Crispy Shoestring | House Seasoning
Fried Pickles$10.00
Beer-battered pickle spears | Pimento Ranch
Cheese Curds$9.00
Local Cheese Curds | Beer-battered | Sriracha Aioli
Brussels Sprouts$6.00
Bacon | Sriracha Aioli | Cotija
24 E Kiowa St.

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
