Go
Consumer picView gallery

The Dock Coffee

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

218 Walnut Street Suite 1

Spooner, WI 54801

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Savage Bowl$11.95
Double mac 'n cheese with spinach and your choice of bacon, sausage, or pepperoni
Iced Trendy Caramel Macchiato
Iced Americano
Margarita Flatbread Pizza$9.00
Homemade pizza sauce, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Burnet Dairy cheese.
Chicken Bacon Alfredo Flatbread Pizza$9.75
Alfredo sauce, house smoked chicken, Louie's bacon, Burnet Dairy cheese.
Hook, Line, & Sinker Salad$10.00
Spring mix, mandarin oranges, silvered almonds, craisins, & parmesan cheese. Served with warm flatbread & hummus, and your choice of homemade poppy seed, balsamic, or spicy ginger dressings.
Iced Latte
Turkey Sandwich$9.95
Turkey, spinach, sprouts, tomato, smoked gouda, & homemade aioli sauce on 6-grain bread.
Sausage & Provolone Croissant$7.75
Bacon & Swiss Croissant$7.75
See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

218 Walnut Street Suite 1, Spooner WI 54801

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Whitetail Ridge Campground & Backwoods Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
N753 Shallow Lake Rd Sarona, WI 54870
View restaurantnext
Heartwood Resort Main Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
N10884 Hoinville Road Trego, WI 54888
View restaurantnext
Summit Lake Grille - Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3730 N Marsh Lake Rd Stone Lake, WI 54876
View restaurantnext
Max's
orange star4.3 • 140
2023 Cenex Dr Rice Lake, WI 54868
View restaurantnext
McCormick House
orange starNo Reviews
10634 Kansas Ave Hayward, WI 54843
View restaurantnext
Stix Pub
orange starNo Reviews
54 south 3rd st Barron, WI 54812
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Spooner

North Branch

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Duluth

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Andover

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Anoka

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Saint Paul

Avg 4.3 (154 restaurants)

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

The Dock Coffee

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston