Go
Toast

The Doral Yard

Enjoy innovative food and drink from our culinary vendors, in addition to our full bar.

FRENCH FRIES

8551 NW 53rd St • $$

Avg 4.4 (425 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8551 NW 53rd St

Doral FL

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Doral Della Bowls

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bachour Restaurant & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yip

No reviews yet

Yip is a dim sum fast casual concept initially founded on handcrafting dumplings from scratch every morning. Our dim sum shifu (master) creates small batches to ensure the yummiest taste in each bite.

Pisco

No reviews yet

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar adds a modern twist to traditional Peruvian cuisine. Inspired by Peru’s top ceviche eateries, this Miami restaurant serves up bold-flavored dishes, unique cocktails and a vast selection of local and international beers.
Note: If your order exceeds $200.00 the system will automatically cancel it, please give us a call and we will be happy to help you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston