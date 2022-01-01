Go
The Duck Inn is a neighborhood gastro-tavern and dining room, located at Loomis Street and the Chicago River, on the border of Chicago's booming Pilsen and Bridgeport neighborhoods. It's housed in a pre-Prohibition era tavern with a cozy retro design aesthetic that feels like home. The Duck Inn is revered for it's "Blue-Collar Fine Dining" cuisine, as well as it's cutting edge cocktail program.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2701 S Eleanor St • $$$

Avg 4.6 (2828 reviews)

2701 S Eleanor St

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream

Pizza Fried Chicken Ice Cream is now open! Featuring a Chicago Tavern Style made by Eat Free Pizza, Fried Chicken by Kimski, and Ice Cream Pops by Pretty Cool Ice Cream. We are open Wednesday - Thursday 4-9 pm Friday - Saturday 4-10 pm and Sunday 3-8pm. Our outdoor patio is now closed for the season but indoor is open!

Maria's Packaged Goods & Community Bar

When your table buzzer goes off, your drinks will be ready to pickup at the nearest pickup area. Don't see what your looking for? Come on up and ask at the bar.

Kimski

Korean Polish inspired street food in Bridgeport
Hours: Weds-Sat 5pm-10pm, Sun 3pm-9pm

Rice and Noodles

Family owned Thai restaurant.
Take out ONLY.

