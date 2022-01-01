Go
Toast

The Dutch - Dam Good Food

The Dutch is locally owned and operated and has been providing delicious Brunch items with a European flair since 2017! We appreciate your support.
Join us for bottomless mimosas daily until 2pm.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

5340 East Broadway Boulevard • $$

Avg 4.4 (1278 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
kale & lettuce with parmigiano, boquerones & house made croutons
Caprese Sandwich$12.00
heirloom tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto & balsamic (v)
Salmon Cakes$9.00
housemade salmon cakes, served with aioli and greens.
B.A.C.T.L.T. (The Dutch Club)$13.00
bacon, avocado, cheddar, turkey, lettuce, tomato & mayo on sourdough with sweet potato fries
Salmon Cakes$9.00
housemade salmon cakes, served with aioli and greens.
Tucson Breakfast Bowl$13.00
potatoes, kale, nopales, house-made chicken sausage, tomatoes & 2 eggs cooked to order (gf)
Cubano Sandwich$14.00
slow roasted pork, ham, gruyere cheese, house
made pickles & mustard with fries
The Spicy Brunch Burger$14.00
house made burger, fried egg, tomato jam, jalapenos, cheddar & fries
Southwest Chopped Salad$13.00
mixed greens, avocado, dried corn, israeli couscous, red onion & pepitas with buttermilk herb dressing (v)
Cubano Sandwich$14.00
slow roasted pork, ham, gruyere cheese, house made pickles & mustard with fries
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5340 East Broadway Boulevard

Tucson AZ

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston