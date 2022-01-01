Go
Thee Abbey Kitchen

Restaurant, Bakery and Creamery

211 South College St

Popular Items

French Dip$7.99
Our famous tender roast beef with provolone cheese served on our homemade french bread, & a side of
au jus sauce.
Philly Perfection$8.99
Our famous tender roast beef topped with with carmelized onions, bell peppers, & provolone cheese served on our famous homemade french bread.
Thee Abbey Burger$9.99
½ pound patty grilled to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with fixings of your choice.
Strawberry Salad$8.99
Pickle Pile$8.99
Select cut dill pickle chips, hand battered, fried golden brown & served with a side of chipotle ranch.
Shake$4.25
Bowl of Soup$4.95
Portabello Pleasures$8.99
Golden fried portabello mushrooms served with our special blend of house made ranch.
Ozark Bacon Cheddar Burger$10.99
½ pound patty grilled to perfection served on our famous homemade bun with cheddar cheese, bacon & fixings of your choice.
Side Of Veggies$3.99
211 South College St

Arcadia MO

Sunday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
