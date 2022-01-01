Go
Thee Office Pub & Cookery

Mastercard, Visa and Discover accepted.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

128 S Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1283 reviews)

Popular Items

Ext Dressing$0.65
Boneless Wings$9.50
Hand breaded and hand cut all white chicken tenderloins, tossed in your favorite sauce: Hot sauce , Sweet BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Sriracha, Carolina BBQ or Carribean Jerk
Bread Basket$4.25
Homemade garlic bread.
Crispy Chicken Salad$12.00
Garden-fresh greens topped with strips of southern-style crispy chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomato, red onion and crouton. Served with your choice of dressing.
Small Pizza$11.50
12" pizza, 8 slices.
JR's Fish & Chips$14.00
Hand-dipped beer battered cod perfectly cooked to be golden, tender and crisp
Southern Style Chicken Strips$13.00
Chicken tenders breaded in southern-style crunchy peppered cracker crumbs
House Salad$3.50
A bowl of fresh greens, tomato, red onion, cheddar jack cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.
1/2 Lb Pub Burger$10.00
Serve with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
Your choice of protein:
Angus Ground Chuck
Sweet Potato & Quinoa +1
Roasted Beet & Chickpea +1
Impossible Burger +2
Chicken Breast
Additional Toppings .90:
American • Swiss • Cheddar • Mozzarella • Bleu Crumbles • Pepper Jack • Feta • Jalapenos • Green Olives • Mushrooms • Grilled Onions • Bacon
Large Pizza$14.50
16" pizza, 12 slices.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

128 S Main St

Romeo MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 1:00 am, 10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:30 am
Neighborhood Map

