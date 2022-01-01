Go
Toast

The East Bar

Local Watering Hole

829 N New Braunfels Ave

No reviews yet

Location

829 N New Braunfels Ave

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Alamo BBQ Co.

No reviews yet

Alamo BBQ Company is the perfect location for your next lunch, fun-filled family dinner, or corporate retreat. Our classic Texas Pit BBQ is smoked slow and low, and our signature sides are made in-house daily. Our large outdoor playground, live music weekends and great family-friendly Texas BBQ makes a welcoming atmosphere for all to enjoy.

La Gardenia Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Grayze

No reviews yet

A Modern Grayzing Adventure | Restaurant | Bar| Event Venue | Catering | 521 E. Grayson St.

Pastiche

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston