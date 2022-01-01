Go
The Eddy Pub image
Bars & Lounges
American

The Eddy Pub

Open today 11:30 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1715 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Rd

Graham, NC 27253

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Fried Rice Bowl$14.00
Crispy rice with kimchi, sunny egg and sorghum soy glaze (GF,DF,V, Vegan upon request)
T5 Farm Chicken Breast$22.00
T5 Farm chicken breast (GF) with lemon honey butter sauce and YOUR choice of two sides.
Please allow 20min cook time
Grilled Farm Burger$14.00
Our classic Pub Burger...6oz Hayes Farm beef patty on brioche bun with mango chutney, mayo, lettuce, hoop cheddar, dijon
Kids Burger$3.50
3oz of grilled local beef topped with hoop cheddar on a house brioche bun. Great for the kids. Don't forget to add some fries or a vegetable side...
Kale Salad$9.00
Shaved kale, broccoli, cashews, golden raisins, red onion and our cashew-maple dressing (Vegetarian, GF)
House fries$3.50
Double fried for that crisp exterior and perfectly cooked interior.
Mini Burger$5.00
Our grilled farm burger in a miniature size (3oz) with lettuce, mayo, mustard, mango chutney, hoop cheddar. Perfect for a snack or add a couple sides to make a meal.
Please select any condiments you would like us to provide on the side...
Grilled Cheese$3.50
Perfect for the kids...melted hoop cheddar between two slices of our house made sourdough bread. Don't forget to add the French fries....
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$5.00
scrambled egg, cheddar, and bacon on our house buttermilk biscuit
House Pretzel$4.00
House made soft Pretzel served with house mustard or beer cheese
See full menu

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

1715 Saxapahaw Bethlehem Church Rd, Graham NC 27253

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Habit Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Crafted coffee and tea, just the way you want!

Bright Penny Brewing - Account Expansion

No reviews yet

Brewery/Restaurant

Bright Penny Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Valerio's Italian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Neighborhood Italian

Pickup

pickup bag icon

The Eddy Pub

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston