The Edge Pizza

No reviews yet

66 Route 6a

Sandwich, MA 02563

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

MARGHERITA (The Queen)$15.00
Vermont white cheddar and whole milk mozzarella cheeses. Topped with Warm fresh San Marzano marinara. Grated Parm and fresh garden Basil. Customize the Margherita with any of our toppings.
DUB PEP$16.00
A double layer of pepperoni. One layer hugs the dough and the thick cut roni cups top the pizza . Finished with San Marzano sauce and a spicy maple syrup drizzle
CARMINE$16.00
Cheddar and Mozzerella cheese blend, Italian Meatballs Carmelized Onions finished with Dollops of Ricotta, San Marzano sauce, Parm and Basil.
Detroit Custom (build your own)$14.00
Choose from the items listed below to create your own Custom pizza. We are not responsible for the crazy stuff you come up with LOL
CHEESY GARLIC BUTTER DIPSTICKS$14.00
Our signature cheesy garlic butter bread sticks covered in Parm, and served with warm San Marzano sauce for dipping. Add Pepperoni or Basil chive oil to kick it up to the next gear. (Dipsticks is a nod to the Detroit Motor City)
CHICKEN PAHM$16.00
Classic chicken Parm on Detroit style pizza. Chicken cutlet , mozzarella. San Marzano Sauce Parm and parsley.
CASA BLANCA$15.00
3 cheese blend white pizza , Garlic cream sauce, Basil, Parsley, Fresh Ricotta , and Parmesan.
THE ROYALE$16.00
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, onion, peppers, and mushrooms. Topped with House Marinara and Parm. Our Deluxe Pizza
KIDDY POOL$15.00
1/2 pepperoni and 1/2 plain cheese . So all the kids can play nice in the pool
BUFFALO CHICKEN BACON RANCH$17.00
White meat chicken , thick cut applewood bacon, Buttery Buffalo sauce , a ranch drizzle and ranch/buffalo dust. Just a sprinkle of chives and green onion at the end.
Location

66 Route 6a, Sandwich MA 02563

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Moto Pizza

No reviews yet

Cape Cod's Friendliest, Tastiest Little Pizza Joint.

British Beer Company

No reviews yet

In England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and across Europe, the pub or "local" is the center of town life. A place to enjoy a pint with friends, relax with family, share news and be entertained. At The British Beer Company enjoy that same pub experience here in New England. Our staff will make you feel right at home, while our menu offers American Favorites and British Classics. Feeling parched? Have a pint from our extensive local and international beer list. See you at the pub!

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fishermen's View Seafood Market

No reviews yet

A Sea to Table fish market owned and operated by two commercial fishermen brothers. Selling premium seafood, grab & go meal packs, chef prepared food items, sushi, and local specialty groceries.

