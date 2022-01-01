Go
Stovehouse

Located at the end of Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse, The Electric Belle is a midweek destination for live entertainment and a bar experience unlike any other.
When the Electric light is on, it’s an invitation to come and experience what’s inside!

Location

.3414 Governors Dr SW Suite 310

Huntsville AL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
