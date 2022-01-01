Go
The Endive Eatery

The Endive is a local cafe offering a dynamic food menu with an international flair. Soups, Salads, Sandwiches, Pastries, Pastas, Quiches, Spanish Tortillas, Chicken Filos, Poke Bowls, Noodle Soups & more in store! Sweets, savouries or otherwise we have you covered. Available dine in, drive through or take out, feel free to order ahead and we'll have it ready... Caffe Vita Espresso, loose leaf teas, local craft beer & quality wines, local art and more! Menu's change frequently, check @theendiveeatery for current specials...

4001 Kennedy Rd

Popular Items

The Todd$11.90
Pastrami Sauerkraut Swiss & Caper Remoulade
Latte$3.50
Ahi Poke Bowl GF/DF$21.00
Ahi Tuna, Steamed Calrose, Cabbage Slaw, Mungbean Sprouts, Cilantro, Lime, Scallions, Avocado, Cucumber, Tomato, Pineapple Pico, Toasted Macadamia, Coconut, Sambal Aioli, Palm-Sugar Ponzu Vinaigrette
Brekky Burrito$14.90
Chorizo & Eggs, Beans, Seasonal Slaw, Sour Cream & Cotija Cheese
Americano$2.75
Vegan Burrito V/DF$14.90
Soyrizo & Tofu Scramble, Beans, Seasonal Slaw, Cashew Cream
Cashew Cream Potato Salad V/GF/DF
Endiver's Brol V/DF/GFO$17.00
Spring Mix, Arugula, Kalamata Olive, Cucumber, Tomato, Bulgur Wheat, Sun Dried Tomato, Pinenuts, Lemon Vinaigrette, Fresh Herbs
Vegan Oat Bar V/DF/GF - Blackberry$3.90
Keto Creamcheese Lemon Bar GF$3.90
Location

West Richland WA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
