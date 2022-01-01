Go
Toast

The Exchange by Twist

Welcome to the newest,hottest nightclub in Salt Lake City!

32 E Exchange Place

No reviews yet

Location

32 E Exchange Place

Salt Lake City UT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 pm - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ginger Street

No reviews yet

Ginger Street is a Fast-Causal ‘Southeast Asian Hawker Style Street Food Restaurant created by, Restaurateur Michael McHenry and Chef Tyler Stokes. Featuring a fresh and locally sourced, inventive menu in a hip and clean atmosphere— We use real ingredients of the highest quality that encompasses the Holy Trinity of flavor (sweet, sour and salty) that creates balance and truly defines what it means to be a Southeast Asian Hawker Style Street Food Restaurant. Our menu is healthy, inclusive and energizing. Serving only REAL food for the people.

The Daily

No reviews yet

We are currently temporarily closed for service. Check out The Copper Onion and Copper Common for dining and takeout options.

Ascent Kitchen - Downtown

No reviews yet

Located 4,300 feet above sea level, Salt Lake City is the elevated and adventurous home to Ascent Kitchen. Our craveable recipes were designed with Utah in mind, incorporating the exciting energy of our cityscape and adventurous mountain skyline. Home is where the heart is, which is central to everything we do. From brunch to bowls, we strive to create an elevated quick service experience for our guests, always.

Hot Buns

No reviews yet

Hot buns & fun!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston