The Fainting Goat Cafe

Check our social media pages for daily specials.
There is a $5 minimum per order.

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

300 20th Ave N • $$

Avg 5 (1 reviews)

Popular Items

Scrambled Avocado Toast$6.25
Toasted Multigrain Bread, Sliced Avocado, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheese, Chipotle Crema, Served with Potatoes
French Fries$2.75
Cheeseburger$8.25
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Kaiser Roll
BLTA$8.50
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Mayo, Thick Toasted White Bread
Breakfast Sandwich$6.25
Breakfast Sandwich
Choice of: Croissant, English Muffin, Bagel, Biscuit, Multigrain, or White Toast
Choice of: Bacon, Sausage, or Avocado
Included: Scrambled Eggs, Cheese, Served with Potatoes
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Onion, Shredded Cheese, Homemade Croutons, Choice of Dressing
Choices: Half or Full
Fainting Goat Poppers
Breaded and Fried Goat Cheese with a Honey Drizzle
Caprese Grilled Cheese$8.00
Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Grilled Red Onions, Balsamic Reduction, Served on Thick White Bread, Served with your choice of Chips & Salsa, Lay's, or Doritos
Chicken Quesadilla$8.00
Chicken, Sauteed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Flour Tortilla, Drizzled with Cumin Sour Cream, Homemade Salsa
Breakfast Burrito$6.50
Scrambled Eggs, Onions, Bacon, Cheese, Tomato, Flour Tortilla
Served with Potatoes
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

300 20th Ave N

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

