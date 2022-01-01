Go
The Fairwood 226

Your South End hangout for a bar-centric open air vibe with good food, fast pours, and plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. Oh, and did we mention we also have rooftop seating with Uptown views?

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

226 Fairwood Avenue • $$

Avg 4.3 (118 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Wings$13.00
Baked Wings with sauce of choice and served with a side of ranch or blue cheese.
Curly Fries$5.50
Empanadas$8.00
4 baked Empanadas.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread$9.00
Topped with Smoked Blue Cheese Crumbles, Sous Vide Chicken Breast and Our House Made Buffalo sauce.
Fairwood Nachos$10.50
White Corn tortilla Chips topped with Either Barbacoa or Grilled Chicken, Fire Roasted Salsa, Beer Cheese, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Lettuce
Chicken Tenders$9.00
Basil Pesto, Roma Tomatoes, Mozzarella with Balsamic Glaze$8.50
Pepperoni Flatbread$8.25
Mozzarella, Pepperoni and Pizza Sauce
Mac & Pepper Jack Chz Bites$10.00
Eight delicious cheeses—Romano, parmesan, American, aged white cheddar, cream cheese, Fontina, cheddar in a lightly battered, bite-size nugget of rich, creamy perfection with a buttery and slightly spicy touch of jalapeño.
Soft pretzel with beer Cheese$8.50
Soft Bavarian Pretzel served with warm Beer Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Sports
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

Location

226 Fairwood Avenue

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:45 am
