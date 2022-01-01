Go
The Farmacy

Whole-Food Plant-Based Vegan Café; Eating with purpose.

907 10th St • $$

Avg 4.5 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

Funky Monkey Smoothie$6.99
plant milk of choice, banana, cacao powder, almond butter, agave nectar, and cacao nibs
Chickpea Pesto Wrap$9.99
chickpeas, artichoke hearts, basil, red onion, tomato, arugula, pepperoncini, cucumber, sunflower seeds, and house made pesto aioli in a gluten free tortilla
Fresh Baked Muffins
An assortment of freshly baked muffins served with vegan butter and house made jam.
Build Your Own Bowl$13.99
Create your own work of art by building your very own bowl of nourishing ingredients.
Sides
Select a side to add to your entrée.
Almond Joyous Chia$5.99
almond joyous chia pudding with almonds
chocolate, coconut, and maple syrup
Quinoa Street Tacos$9.99
three tacos with quinoa, lentils, onions, garlic, fiesta seasoning, pico de gallo, sliced cabbage, cilantro, lime topped with avocado cilantro crema
The Tiger$13.99
Rice noodles, kale, cabbage, edamame, pickled veggies, cucumber, bell pepper, cilantro, green onion & crushed peanuts with a peanut sauce drizzle and a sesame vinaigrette
New! Chagaccino Superfood Latte$6.99
Wild foraged chaga mushroom, peruvian cacao, ceylon cinnamon, madagascar vanilla, monk fruit
10th Street$13.99
Our fan favorite street tacos remixed into a salad! Romaine, arugula, quinoa/lentil taco filling, roasted corn, black beans, red onion, tomato, mushroom salsa, tortilla strips, bell pepper, chopped jalapenos, avocado crema, mango salsa & a chipotle lime dressing
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Digital Payments
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

907 10th St

Modesto CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
