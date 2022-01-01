The Farmacy
Whole-Food Plant-Based Vegan Café; Eating with purpose.
907 10th St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
907 10th St
Modesto CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Dewz Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Galletto Ristorante
Come in and enjoy!
LoFi Cocktails
Come in and enjoy!
Mango Crazy
We provide a unique twist of SWEET & SAVORY spices to Fresh Fruit, Ceviche, and other offerings.