The Farmers Union

Located in San Jose's historic San Pedro Square. The Farmers Union serves tradition Gastro Pub fare with 50 draft beers, craft cocktails and a extensive wine selection!

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

151 W Santa Clara St • $$

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)

Popular Items

Grilled Cheese Sandwich$15.00
havarti, gruyere, white cheddar, caramelized onion, apple mustard, sourdough, sage butter, creamy tomato soup, fries
Baha Fish Tacos$14.00
corn tortillas, habanero slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado crema, salsa verde, lime
Turkey Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Brisket Tacos$14.00
corn tortillas, caramelized onions, salsa verde lime
Mac & Cheese$13.00
rosemary, white cheddar, parmesan
Union Market$18.00
chicken, tomato, dates, avocado, corn, almonds, goat cheese, croutons, basil vinaigrette
Fried Chicken$26.00
green beans, mashed potatoes, bacon gravy
Grass Fed Burger$18.00
brioche bun, white cheddar, fries, all the fixins
Grilled Farmers Market Veggie Plate$17.00
Mushroom, corn, zucchini, asparagus, red onion, avocado, carrots, spanish olive oil, maldon sea salt, lemon
Beer Battered Fish & Chips$21.00
cod, creole remoulade, sea salt, fries
Location

151 W Santa Clara St

San Jose CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

