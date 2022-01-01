Go
The Farmhouse

3152 us hwy 301

Popular Items

Shrimp Basket 1/side$13.00
Wild Georgia Shrimp lightly breaded and fried or seasoned and grilled.
Shrimp Platter w/ 2 Sides$18.00
Wild Georgia Shrimp lightly breaded and fried or seasoned and grilled. Served with 2 sides.
10 oz Ribeye$22.99
10oz Ribeye
Sweet Tea$2.00
Hamburger Steak$14.99
Burger & FF$7.00
Dinner Banana Pudding\\ Choc Dlite$2.99
Meat, 2 Sides & Bread$9.00
Sig Dessert$6.30
Crab Stew Cup$6.99
Location

3152 us hwy 301

glennville GA

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
