The Farm Truck
Open today 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Location
550 W KY Drive, La Center KY 42056
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rocket Fired Pizza - Olivet Church Road
4.7 • 911
3235 Olivet Church Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurant