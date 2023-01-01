Go
Banner picView gallery

The Farm Truck

Open today 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

550 W KY Drive

La Center, KY 42056

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 pm

Location

550 W KY Drive, La Center KY 42056

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Infinity Farms -
orange starNo Reviews
550 W KY Drive La Center, KY 42056
View restaurantnext
Rocket Fired Pizza - Olivet Church Road
orange star4.7 • 911
3235 Olivet Church Road Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
Jasmine Thai and Sushi - Paducah
orange starNo Reviews
451 Jorden Dr Suite K Paducah, KY 42071
View restaurantnext
THE STATION BURGER
orange starNo Reviews
5101 Hinkleville Rd Ste 535 Paducah, KY 42001
View restaurantnext
J Bella's Pizzeria - Lone Oak Location
orange starNo Reviews
2805 Lone Oak Road Paducah, KY 42003
View restaurantnext
Rolling Hills Country Club - 701 Lakeview Drive
orange starNo Reviews
701 Lakeview Drive Paducah, KY 42003
View restaurantnext
Map

More near La Center

Paducah

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Cape Girardeau

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Carbondale

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Murray

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Martin

No reviews yet

Murphysboro

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Farm Truck

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston