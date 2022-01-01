The Fed
COME AS YOU ARE
15 S Main St
Popular Items
Location
15 S Main St
Independence MI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Gregg's Gourmet Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Crispelli's
Come in and enjoy!!
Pita Way - Clarkston
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
LEO'S CONEY ISLAND CLARKSTON
Providing quality food and service since 1972.