Go
Toast
  • /
  • Johnstown
  • /
  • The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse

The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse

Come in and Enjoy

n/a

No reviews yet

Location

n/a

Johnstown PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Corner Coffee Shoppe

No reviews yet

Home-style Cookin, with that old diner touch you love!

Anthony's Restaurant Johnstown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

NyKo's Restaurant on Scalp

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Bistro - Johnstown

No reviews yet

Family owned local restaurant that offers only the best food and service. Enjoy our famous breaded wing dings and an ice cold beer and meet our friendly staff.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston