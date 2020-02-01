Go
The First Seat Pub & Grill

Your local neighborhood pub! We serve top notch burgers, sandwiches and refreshing cold brews.

GRILL

106 SW 2nd St • $

Avg 4.7 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings - 12$15.00
Wings - 6$7.50
Cheese Curds$6.59
Fried cheese with choice of ranch or marinara dipping sauce
Tatanka$9.99
Crispy chicken breast patty tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato & bleu cheese dressing served on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.
Caesar Cardini$7.99
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, fresh parmesan cheese and croutons (tossed in Caesar dressing)
Fish & Chips$9.99
Three pieces of battered cod. Served with tartar sauce.
Cheeseburger Classic Basket$9.59
The Hamburger Classic topped with choice of cheese. Served with potato flats.
Gooey Sooie$8.99
Pulled pork, grilled onions, garlic cilantro sauce & provolone cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with potato chips.
Peyton's Favorite$9.99
Crispy chicken breast patty topped with marinara, provolone cheese & parmeson peppercorn dressing served on a freshly toasted bun. Served with potato flats.
Green Hen$8.50
Grilled chicken tossed in basil pesto, tomato & swiss cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with potato chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Delivery
Online Ordering
TV
Takeout

Location

106 SW 2nd St

Bentonville AR

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

