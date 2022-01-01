Go
The Fitzroy

Located on the historic Charlottesville Downtown Mall

120 E Main St Unit A • $$

Avg 4.4 (597 reviews)

Popular Items

broiled salmon$18.00
herb basted filet, lemon sesame green beans, crispy mashed potatoes, charred lemon
baked mac and cheese$10.00
sharp yellow and white cheddar, parm, sweet cream
pretzel$10.00
sharp cheddar cheese sauce, stadium mustard
fitz burger$16.00
dry aged beef, American cheese, fitz sauce, pickles, brioche bun
black garlic kale caesar$14.00
savoy kale, garlic croutons, parmesan crisp
fried chicken$14.00
boneless thigh, buttermilk battered, a little honey and hot sauce (three pieces)
broccolini$8.00
lightly steamed
fried chicken sandwich$16.00
buttermilk battered, lemon cayenne aioli, pickles
hand cut fries$5.00
sweet fries$5.00
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

120 E Main St Unit A

Charlottesville VA

Sunday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
