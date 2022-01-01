Go
Toast

The Fixx Breakfast & Burger Company

Come hungry, Leave Happy!

1122 South 1st Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Summitt Biscuit$2.00
A fluffy, golden, southern biscuit. Don't forget to add your favorite toppings!
King Mob$3.00
2 eggs, cheese and your choice of meat wrapped in a 10" tortilla
The Volunteer$8.00
The Gatlin Burger$9.00
The Fulmer$9.00
If you are hungry then this burrito is for you. 4 eggs, ham, bacon, eggs, cheddar cheese and TATER TOTS all wrapped in a 12" tortilla!
The Big Bend$7.00
Two southern biscuits covered in homemade sausage gravy.
Deep Fried Zucchini$3.50
French Fries$2.50
Jr. Sliders$6.00
Rocky Top Waffles$6.00
Quartered waffles with a crispy outside and fluffy inside topped with powdered sugar and a side of syrup. It literally melts in your mouth!
See full menu

Location

1122 South 1st Street

Union City TN

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bricks and Brews

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Higher Ground Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Higher Ground Coffee Co. is a locally owned specialty coffee shop. Simply put, we are here to serve you...great coffee, great food, great people! This is what makes Higher Ground Coffee Co. "A Great Place To Be..."

Sammie's

No reviews yet

Sammies serves sandwiches, salads, pitas, and wraps. We also serve stuffed potatoes called "spuds" as well as mac and cheese, loaded potato salad, chips and other sides. We also have a different "Sammie" of the month every month which are usually something special and unusual!

Higher Ground Coffee Co.

No reviews yet

Higher Ground Coffee Co. is a locally owned specialty coffee shop. Simply put, we are here to serve you...great coffee, great food, great people! This is what makes Higher Ground Coffee Co. "A Great Place To Be..."

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston