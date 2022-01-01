A Classic Supper Club

Reimaged at Lyric Opera

The Florian is a Classic Supper Club with a focus on Prime Rib, Classic Cocktails, and a Thoughtfully curated Wine List conveniently located on the third floor of the Lyric Opera House. The Florian also features a full bar and extensive whiskey list, that is available before & after the show as well as intermission.



20 North Upper Wacker Drive