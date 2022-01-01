Go
The Flour Girl Bakery and Cafe

Quaint café serves coffee, lattes, cappuccino, smoothies, breakfast, lunch, soups, baked goods, and more! Come in and enjoy! Free Wifi.

12 Main Street

Popular Items

Toasty Tuna Melt$9.99
Fresh Drip
Caprese Panini$8.99
Cranberry Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Sunshine Salad$9.99
Ham & Cheddar Panini$10.99
Specialty Latte$4.50
Iced Specialty Latte$4.50
Epic Grilled Cheese$9.99
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Location

12 Main Street

Hebron CT

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
