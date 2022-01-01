Hunsaker's
Come on in and enjoy!
113 West Grand Ave
Popular Items
Location
113 West Grand Ave
Escondido CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Grand Pizzeria/Grand Comedy Club
Located in downtown Escondido, this venue is quite lovely. The front of the place is a pizza shop where fresh pizzas are made daily during the week. The weekend brings on a whole new aura of excitement as with it begins the opening of the comedy club. There is a 2 item minimum purchase requirement per person once inside the showroom but this is typical of most all comedy venues. Come enjoy a night of endless laughs and leave your stressors behind. You wont regret it!
Barrel Republic Escondido
Come in and enjoy!
Bellamy's Restaurant
Welcome to Bellamy's Restaurant, Escondido's hidden gem! We offer fresh farm-to-table California Modern cuisine that features the most robust flavors of every season.
We pride ourselves on quality food accompanied by impeccable service. Enjoy your favorite Bellamy's dishes either, dining-in with us, or you can get it to go!
FourTunas Fish & Bar
Come in and enjoy!