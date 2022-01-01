Go
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Food Shack - Middletown

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

548 Reviews

$

499 East Main Road

Newport East, RI 02842

Menu

Most Popular

Kalua Pulled Pork Bowl image
Kalua Pulled Pork Bowl
$13.00
Popular
Grilled Chicken Bowl image
Grilled Chicken Bowl
$13.00
Popular
Build Your own Bowl! image
Build Your own Bowl!
$9.00

Start with our house granola and açai and pick all your favorite toppings!

Popular
2 Tacos image
2 Tacos
$10.50

Choose one, try one!

Popular
3 Tacos image
3 Tacos
$15.00

Choose 3 tacos! Mix and Match your favorites

Popular
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla image
Quesadilla
$11.00

choose cheese, chicken, pork, or black bean. Comes with hoison lime, sour cream, and pickled fruit salsa

Popular

Chili

16oz Sweet Chili Bottle
$7.00

Our Sweet Chili sauce is our most popular sauce. If you like a little kick, but not too much, this sauce is for you. Its has just the right blend of sweet and spicy, and can be used in a ton of different applications!

Sashimi

Spam Sashimi
$6.00

white rice, caramelized grilled spam, pickled cucumber, pickled carrot ribbon, seaweed, soy sauce

Chicken Salad

The Kickin Sesame Chicken Salad
$12.00

Grilled sweet chili chicken, slivered almonds, sesame slaw, chia & flax seed mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots & sesame vinaigrette

Burritos

Kalua Pulled Pork Burrito
$11.00

Nachos

Nachos
$12.00
Beach Nachos
$11.00

tortilla chips topped with black beans, queso, and pickled fruit salsa

Grilled Steaks

Grilled Steak Bowl image
Grilled Steak Bowl
$16.00

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken Bowl image
Grilled Chicken Bowl
$13.00
Popular

Tacos

2 Tacos image
2 Tacos
$10.50

Choose one, try one!

Popular
3 Tacos image
3 Tacos
$15.00

Choose 3 tacos! Mix and Match your favorites

Popular
1 Taco image
1 Taco
$5.00

Select your favorite taco for a quick bite!

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla image
Quesadilla
$11.00

choose cheese, chicken, pork, or black bean. Comes with hoison lime, sour cream, and pickled fruit salsa

Popular

Banana Splits

Banana Split
$11.00

Pitaya sorbet over a layer of house made granola topped with | Banana, Walnut, | Peanut Butter, | and Honey

More

Tortilla Chips & Pico
$8.00
Plain Pitaya
$9.00

Keep it simple with a bowl filled with pitaya!

Beach Bowl
$11.00

Pitaya sorbet over a layer of house made granola topped with Pineapple, Blueberries, Coconut, and Nutella

Build Your Own Bowl!
$9.00

Choose your favorite toppings to go with our pitaya base

Sunshine Bowl
$11.00

Pitaya sorbet over a layer of house made granola topped with Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry, and Honey

Dragon Fuel
$11.00

A refreshing Pitaya base topped with Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut, and Nutella

Go Bananas
$11.00

A refreshing Pitaya base topped with Banana, Coconut, Kiwi, Honey, and Chia/Flax seeds

The Plain Jane Salad
$9.00

Fresh mixed greens, cucumbers, tomato, shredded carrots, and your choice of dressing

The Islander Salad
$12.00

Pulled pork, mandarin oranges, crushed walnuts, slivered almonds, grilled pineapple, pico de gallo and your choice of dressing

The Rhody Salad
$10.00

Grilled chicken & pineapple, pico de gallo & cucumber with ginger dressing

Gatorade
$2.50
Body Armor
$3.00
Granny Squibb
$3.00

Lemon, Lemon Unsweet, Mojito, Mojito Unsweet, Cranberry, and Cranberry Unsweet

Kill Cliff
$3.25
Polar Seltzer
$2.00
Yacht Club
$2.50
Water
$1.25
Kalua Pulled Pork Small Bowl image
Kids Bowl
$8.00
Grilled Shrimp Bowl
$16.00
Grilled Tofu Bowl
$13.00
Combo Bowl
$15.00
Extra Sauce
$0.50
Pico de Gallo
$1.50
Vitamin Sea
$13.00

Kiwi, banana, strawberries, blueberries, coconut, Nutella, and honey over your choice of açai or pitaya and granola!

Hoodie
$40.00
Basic Bowl
$9.00

Sambazon organic açai with our house made granola!

Side Salad
$3.00
Rice Side
$3.00
Tortilla Chips
$3.00
Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

499 East Main Road, Newport East RI 02842

Directions

