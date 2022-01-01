Go
The French Press

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

7323 W Alaska Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (1365 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Super Sammy$7.75
Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
Old School Burrito$8.50
Potatoes, caramelized onions,
peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your
choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
Side of Bacon$2.50
Huevos Rancheros$9.00
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
Latte
Build Your Own Omelet$8.25
Three eggs, shredded cheddar cheese served with a side of potatoes and your choice of toast.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
French Toast$10.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Machaca Style Burrito$8.50
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
Pancakes$10.75
Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.
Zucchini Pistachio
(GF) Raspberry Oatmeal
(GF) Buttermilk
Blueberry
All American$9.25
Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.
Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7323 W Alaska Dr

Lakewood CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
