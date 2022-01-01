Go
The Freshman

The Freshman is an independent, all-day cafe specializing in hand-crafted coffees, food made from scratch and excellent cocktails.

2011 Crystal Drive

Popular Items

Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Heirloom tomato, provolone cheese, house pickle chips, herb aioli, brioche
Side Bacon$4.00
Chai Latte$5.00
BLT$13.00
Local bacon, bibb lettuce, heirloom tomato, mayo, sourdough
The Egg + Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Fresh egg patty baked off in our oven and topped with cheddar and American cheese, dijonaise (mayo and Dijon) and dressed greens, on a toasted brioche bun.
Latte$5.00
Home Fries$5.00
Crispy breakfast potatoes tossed with cajun seasoning and chives, served with a cajun aioli
Judgment Free Avocado$11.50
Fresh mashed avocado, olive oil, sea salt, and cracked pepper topped with dressed greens, radish, red onions, parm cheese.
Dirty Chai Latte$6.00
Arlington VA

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
