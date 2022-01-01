The Front 9

Go
(419)558-6463

6730 North Township Road 69

Cheeseburger$7.69
Mushrooms$4.69
Served with choice of 1 Dipping sauce
Front 9$9.79
Sweet Potato Fries$2.99
Mushroom Swiss$8.69
Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh Cut Tenders$7.49
Specialty Pizza$14.99
Cheese Curds$6.99
Served with choice of 1 Dipping Sauce
BLT$6.49
Online Ordering
Takeout

6730 North Township Road 69

Kansas OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
