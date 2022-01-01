The Front 9
Call Ahead for Curbside Pick Up!
(419)558-6463
FRENCH FRIES
6730 North Township Road 69
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
6730 North Township Road 69
Kansas OH
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
KemoSabes Roadhouse Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
The Empire
A Gem in Historic Downtown Tiffin, OH.
Tiffin VC Cameo
Delivery and carryout ONLY
Van Ness's Time Out Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!