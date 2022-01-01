Go
The Gate To The Mediterranean

We are one of the finest Mediterranean restaurants in the Los Angeles area. Open daily for lunch and dinner, you will find delicious authentic Lebanese food prepared fresh daily! We offer vegetarian and vegan entrées and mezza appetizers, along with variety of kebab and seafood platers. The Gate also offer full catering menu options for corporate luncheons, events and all special occasions.

SEAFOOD • SALADS

16925 Ventura Blvd • $$

Avg 3.9 (1039 reviews)

Popular Items

Beef Kabab Plate$16.00
1 skewer of grilled marinated filet mignon beef
Gate Famous Sampler$14.00
2 cheese rolls, 2 fried kebbeh, 2 falafel patties, 2 sambousek and fries
Combo Go Box$14.00
Combo of chicken and beef lula, rice, grilled vegetables and pita bread
Beef Lula Kabab$12.00
1 skewer of grilled ground beef with parsley, onions, rice, grilled vegetables and pita bread
Beef Shawarma Plate$14.00
Marinated slices of beef filet mignon
Chicken Kabab Plate$14.00
1 skewer of grilled marinated chicken breast
Lula Kabab Plate$13.00
1 skewer of grilled ground beef with parsley and onions
Gate Veggie Sampler$14.00
Tabbouleh, falafel, grape leaves, hummus and baba ghanouj
Chicken Kabab$10.00
1 skewer of grilled marinated chicken, rice, grilled vegetables and pita bread
Chicken Shawarma Plate$13.00
Marinated slices of chicken breast
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Intimate
Live Music
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16925 Ventura Blvd

Encino CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
