The Genre Memphis
An urban bistro wrapped around different Genres of music.
200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105
Location
200 POPLAR AVE SUITE #105
MEMPHIS TN
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Central BBQ Catering
Central BBQ Catering can deliver box lunches, dinner, and family style packages for your next meeting or event....
Cafe Eclectic Harbor Town
We're locally owned and operated and work hard to serve local produce and meats as well and to operate as eco-friendly a manner as possible. Thank you for supporting businesses in the 901!
We Offer our full menu Monday-Friday and offer our Coffee and Bakery Menu on Saturday and Sunday
Crazy Gander Coffee Company
Crazy Gander Coffee is the fresh start for a day and the spot to regroup on break, recharge at days end or pause for intermission during the downtown adventure.
117 Prime / Belle Tavern
Come in and Enjoy