The Gladly
Located on Camelback Road & 22nd Street in the Biltmore neighborhood, The Gladly is a contemporary eatery serving lunch, happy hour, and dinner. Local chef Bernie Kantak creates extraordinarily flavorful new-American cuisine that boldly pairs with an extensive beverage program featuring craft cocktails, 300 whiskies, and table-side ice balls.
2201 E Camelback Rd
2201 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix AZ
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
