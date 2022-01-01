Go
Located on Camelback Road & 22nd Street in the Biltmore neighborhood, The Gladly is a contemporary eatery serving lunch, happy hour, and dinner. Local chef Bernie Kantak creates extraordinarily flavorful new-American cuisine that boldly pairs with an extensive beverage program featuring craft cocktails, 300 whiskies, and table-side ice balls.

2201 E Camelback Rd

Popular Items

Noble Bread Plate$8.00
Cultured Butter, Chile-Marinated Olives, Cyprus Salt
Family Chopped Salad$30.00
The Original Chopped Salad packaged in a quart sized portion. Serves 4 as a side.
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk Herb Dressing
Commander Hamburger$18.00
Certified Angus Beef Chuck & Brisket Blend, B&B Pickle, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Special Sauce, Noble Bun, Choice of Fries or Salad
The Original Chopped Salad$16.00
Smoked Salmon, Couscous, Arugula, Pepitas, Asiago Cheese, Currants, Dried Super Sweet Corn, Marinated Tomatoes, Buttermilk-Herb Dressing
Steak Salad$20.00
Marinated Tenderloin, Bourbon Soaked Cherries, Sweet Potato Chips, Blue Cheese Dressing
Sausage & Pretzel$10.00
Warm Pretzel Roll, Seared Sausage, White Cheddar, Spicy Mustard
Tater Tots$5.00
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$12.00
Sweet Corn Grits, Pecorino Romano, Truffle Oil
Chicken Club Sandwich$18.00
Buttermilk Chicken Breast, Cherrywood Smoked Bacon, Arugula, Tomato, Aioli, Noble Bun
French Fries$5.00
Location

2201 E Camelback Rd

Phoenix AZ

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Flint by Baltaire

Open daily for lunch and dinner at The Esplanade in Phoenix, FLINT by Baltaire serves wood fired contemporary American fare accented with coastal Mediterranean and bold Middle Eastern flavors.
Enjoy seasonal menus brimming vibrant, smoky flavors and farm-fresh ingredients, including shareable dips and spreads paired with freshly wood fired pizzas and pita bread, whole-roasted chicken carved tableside, and irresistible desserts such as Basque-style cheesecake.
Housed inside an elegant, modern two-story space overlooking the Biltmore area, FLINT by Baltaire offers a main dining room, bar and lounge, al fresco dining patio, and private dining room options.

Santé

Goldwater's

Obon Biltmore

