Go
Toast

The Glenn

Welcome!
The Glenn was designed and built to be your “Third Place”. What is a Third Place? Well, there’s the place where you live and there’s the place where you work; the Third Place is where you want to go when you’re not at the other two - a comfortable, community gathering place to pass some pleasant time with your neighbors and friends.
We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed creating it and we look forward to seeing you often!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

11140 Irma Dr • $$

Avg 4.5 (561 reviews)

Popular Items

French Dip$17.50
Thinly Sliced Rib Eye on a Grilled Hoagie, Creamy Horseradish sauce & Fries.
BBQ Pork Sandwich$12.50
Smoked in-house with our Custom Spice Rub on a Kaiser Roll with BBQ Sauce.
Fries$5.00
Hennessy$9.00
Wings$14.00
Our Special House Recipe! Buffalo, Teriyaki or Hotyaki. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Crispy Fried, Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders, Fries & Choice of Side.
Green Salad$5.00
Bowl SW Chowder$8.00
Roasted Artichoke & Mushroom Dip$8.50
Served with Veggies and Pita Bread for Dipping.
Chicken Tenders$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

11140 Irma Dr

Northglenn CO

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boardwalk Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Construction began on Boardwalk Pizzeria in March 1996 and the grand opening was September 16, 1996 . The dining area is a composite of early day boardwalks derived mostly from the famed Asbury Park and Seaside Heights resorts. The west wall of the cafe is modeled after the Palace Amusements fun house in Asbury Park. The east wall is a mural of Seaside Heights on a hot August afternoon. This was painted by Boulder artist Steve McMain, from a photo taken by Boardwalk Pizzeria's owner, who is from New Jersey.
While the Seaside Heights and Coney Island boardwalks still thrive today, the Asbury Park boardwalk is now a fond memory brought to life in our pizzeria. We hope you enjoy your journey into a most beautiful period of Americana. We welcome all of your comments, suggestions, and memories!
Thanks for stopping by, and hope to see you again at Boardwalk.

Gunther Toody's - Northglenn

No reviews yet

50's diner environment with great food and drinks!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston