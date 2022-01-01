Go
The Grand on Main

The Grand – boutique bowling alley, restaurant, and bar is your Columbia, SC destination for fun, food, and activities.

1621 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Buffalo Catfish Bites$15.00
tossed in buffalo sauce, served with ranch and southern slaw
Beyond Veggie Burger$16.00
Beyond veggie patty, avocado, grilled corn, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion, house-made sauce, on brioche bun | Add cheese 1
Lobster and Shrimp Roll$19.00
chilled lobster, shrimp, pepperoncini, tarter sauce, microgreens, tomatoes, avocado, on brioche bun
Smoked Pork Chops$25.00
smoked pork chops, sweet bourbon bbq, honey dijon, smoked gouda mac + cheese, collar greens, cornbread
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Location

1621 Main Street

Columbia SC

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
