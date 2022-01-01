The Grant - 3515 Eagle Rock
Come in and enjoy!
3515 Eagle Rock Blvd.
Location
3515 Eagle Rock Blvd.
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|3:50 pm - 12:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:50 pm - 12:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:50 pm - 12:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:50 pm - 2:30 am
|Friday
|3:50 pm - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|3:50 pm - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Momed
Momed, short for the modern Mediterranean, is a homage to the kitchens of the eastern Mediterranean and North Africa. Since 2010, Momed has introduced Los Angeles a fresh and sophisticated interpretation of a cuisine based on the centuries-old tradition of seasonal and farm to table dining.
Verdugo Bar
Come in and Enjoy
Hail Mary Pizza
PIZZA, SANDWICHES, SALADS, BITES, NATURAL WINE, BEER