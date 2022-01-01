Go
The Grazing Goat

An East Rock creative food sharing counter, committed to using the best ingredients; sourced locally and internationally. Unique house-made spreads, cured meats, ceviche, fine cheeses, paired with New Haven’s famous Whole G breads.

285 Nicoll Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bread & Spreads happy hour special$10.00
Big Board$54.00
Feeds 3-4. Choice of 4 house made spreads and 6 mains. Includes nuts, pickles, and assorted Whole G breads
The Canner Caprese Add Proscuitto$16.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil & proscuitto on Whole G Roman style bread
Breads and Spreads$25.00
Whole G Breads with your choice of 8 house made spreads
The Nicoll (turkey)$14.00
Turkey with spicy avocado spread, arugula and "Devine Providence" Gouda on Whole G Roman style bread
The Willow (Salame)$16.00
Salame, Artichoke Spread, Fontina, Tomato, Arugula on Whole G Roman Style Bread
The Canner Caprese$12.00
Tomato, fresh mozzarella & basil on Whole G Roman style bread
Little Board$28.00
Feeds 1-2. Choice of 2 house made spreads and 4 mains. Includes nuts, pickles, and assorted Whole G breads
The Foster (roast beef)$14.00
Roast beef, smoky mayo, mushroom spread, provolone, and arugula
Location

New Haven CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

