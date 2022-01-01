The Grazing Goat
An East Rock creative food sharing counter, committed to using the best ingredients; sourced locally and internationally. Unique house-made spreads, cured meats, ceviche, fine cheeses, paired with New Haven’s famous Whole G breads.
285 Nicoll Street
Popular Items
Location
285 Nicoll Street
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Panicale Pasta
New Haven's Finest Pasta and Pizza!
Rick's Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Archie Moore's - New Haven
Come in and enjoy!
Atticus Market
Come in and enjoy!