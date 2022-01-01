Go
The Grill at Point Pinos

All your Crema Favorites, Verve Coffee Roasters, and a fresh new Grab'N'Go and Lunch Menu

79 Asilomar Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Latte
Chicken & Waffles$17.00
Hot and toasty Belgian waffle and buttermilk friend chicken strips topped with Tamie's Slightly Spicy Sausage Gravy. Served with real maple syrup
BLAT$15.00
G&G Birdie Burrito$7.00
The perfect grab and go version of our cult following burritos! choose from either Sausage, Bacon or Veggie all with potatoes eggs and cheese.
(Veggie burrito pictured below)
Country Style Bacon & Eggs$14.00
Turkey, Bacon, Provolone$10.00
With sun-dried tomato pesto on AD Astra roll.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Our award winning buttermilk brined fried chicken, American cheese, mayo, and pickles.
Point Pinos Cheeseburger$10.00
Two quarter pound Angus beef patties with two slices of American cheese and grilled onions.
Breakfast Croissant Sammy$14.00
Location

79 Asilomar Ave

Pacific Grove CA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

