The Grill Room and Bar

The Grill Room & Bar features a rustic, open space with warm, rich colors and tall ceilings. This “urban steakhouse” also features an easy view of the kitchen and wood-fired grill & pizza oven. With the same warm, comfortable ambiance as its sister restaurants “The Corner Room” and “The Front Room," The Grill Room features rich and tender entrees with a perfectly-paired wine list fit to compliment any menu selection.

84 Exchange Street

Portland ME

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
