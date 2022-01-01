Go
Toast
  • /
  • Buffalo
  • /
  • The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

The Grotto Bar & Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

60 Niagara Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mixed Greens with Grilled Chicken$13.75
Tomato, cucumber, red onion, strawberries with house balsamic on the side
Soup- Cup$4.50
Rodeo Burger$12.50
spinach and artichoke dip on top of our grilled chicken with fresh tomato slices
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
Haddock Dinner$15.99
Boneless/Skinless Haddock Filets
Broccoli Ziti$12.50
Fresh broccoli crowns, roasted garlic, and pecorino romano cheese
Bl$11.00
Classic Caesar with Chicken$13.75
With our house made dressing and croutons
Battered Fish Sandwich$9.95
Chicken Finger Basket with Fries$10.95
See full menu

Location

60 Niagara Street

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chocolate Bar

No reviews yet

The Chocolate Bar is a sweet and sexy concept with a casual family friendly menu.
Everything from Filet to seafood The Chocolate bar has something for everyone.
At night the Chocolate Bar transforms into a great place to enjoy one of our world class martinis, a bottle of wine or a chocolate fondue for 2.
The perfect place for any private party or special event, our incredible dessert selection and our extensive menu has something for every occasion. Choose from our fun selection of Chocolate Bar T-shirts. Franchises available. The Chocolate Bar, where everything is better with chocolate !

Bocce Club Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

Buffalo Tap House

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston