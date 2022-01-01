The Habit Coffee Company

The Eddy Pub

No reviews yet

Our menu features food from many local farms and a style that is our own version of "Pub food" ranging from southern comfort to European bistro. We are committed to using the highest quality nutrient rich ingredients; no GMO's, chemical free and organic when possible, our proteins are always antibiotic free and hormone free and our fish is sustainably caught/raised. We believe good food eaten in a comfortable place makes us happier people.

