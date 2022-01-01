Go
The Hall's Pizza Kitchen

We're the Hall's & we love wood-fired pizza.
Saturday Nights have always been about homemade pizza & family time for us. Over the years, the family tradition has expanded as well as our desire to share it.
In 2013, we opened our food truck & fell in love with sharing out pizza with you all! Now, we're delighted to welcome you to our brick & mortar - an extension of our home.
Pull up a seat, enjoy the rooftop view, find the "pizza lights", or order to go!

1004 North Hudson Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Half and Half$21.00
Gluten Free Pizza$13.50
Location

1004 North Hudson Avenue

Oklahoma City OK

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
