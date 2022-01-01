The Hall's Pizza Kitchen

We're the Hall's & we love wood-fired pizza.

Saturday Nights have always been about homemade pizza & family time for us. Over the years, the family tradition has expanded as well as our desire to share it.

In 2013, we opened our food truck & fell in love with sharing out pizza with you all! Now, we're delighted to welcome you to our brick & mortar - an extension of our home.

Pull up a seat, enjoy the rooftop view, find the "pizza lights", or order to go!



1004 North Hudson Avenue