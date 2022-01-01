Go
Toast

The Haven

A Johnstown tradition for over 60 years!

117 Langhorne Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHICKEN SALAD
Salad blend, your choice of grilled or fried chicken topped w/ provolone cheese, and french fries.
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$7.99
Grilled or fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
CHICKEN TACO$8.49
Seasoned chicken with lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese on a Punky's shell.
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$7.99
Your choice of steak or chicken topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese toasted on a hoagie roll.
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS$4.99
HAVEN ZINGS
Breaded split wings, tossed in any of our wing sauces.
ORIGINAL WHOLE HAVEN WINGS$2.10
See full menu

Location

117 Langhorne Ave

Johnstown PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Woodside Bar and Grill

No reviews yet

Johnstown's premier sports bar and grill, boasting 14 big screen tv's and a 165 inch HD screen. With daily and weekend food specials, live entertainment weekly. Private banquet room available, as well as party bus rentals.

Bigdogz Grill

No reviews yet

BIGDOGZ GRILL is Johnstown's Favorite Award Winning Family Sports Bar Restaurant
The menu features over 200 Favorites such as Angus Steaks, Crab Cakes, Fantastic Burgers & Sandwiches, Stromboli & Pizza, Huge Salads & Wraps and More!
One of Johnstown's Biggest selections of draft beer, with Twelve Drafts on tap.
Bigdogz is Johnstown's place to watch your favorite sports, with 19 TVs to watch all the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL & College games.

Stone Bridge Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Serving amazing craft beer to the Laurel Highlands. Stop by our tap room or Craft Modern Kitchen next to our tap room.

The Bistro - Johnstown

No reviews yet

Family owned local restaurant that offers only the best food and service. Enjoy our famous breaded wing dings and an ice cold beer and meet our friendly staff.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston